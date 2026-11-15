Bengaluru Restaurateur Held With MDMA Valued Over Rs 20 Lakh

Kozhikode police have made a significant drug bust, arresting a 53-year-old man and seizing over 106 grams of MDMA, valued at more than Rs 20 lakh, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

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Key Points A 53-year-old man was arrested on Saturday night in Mokeri, Kozhikode, with over 106 grams of MDMA.

The seized MDMA, a banned substance also known as Molly or Ecstasy, is valued at over Rs 20 lakh.

The accused, Pradeepan A, allegedly procured large quantities of MDMA from Bengaluru, where he ran a restaurant, and sold it in the Kozhikode area.

Police initially seized 1.807 grams on a public road, followed by another 104.208 grams near his house.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A 53-year-old man was arrested after police seized over 106 grams of MDMA from his possession near his house at Mokeri here, officials said on Sunday.

Major Drug Seizure In Kozhikode

The accused, Pradeepan A, a resident of Athikkottu in Mokeri, was arrested by police on Saturday night.

According to police, they first seized 1.807 grams of MDMA from his possession around 7.30 pm on a public road in front of Mokeri Government College.

During a subsequent search, police recovered another 104.208 grams of MDMA allegedly stored for commercial sale near a wall in the courtyard on the northern side of his house.

The total seizure amounted to 106.015 grams of MDMA, valued at over Rs 20 lakh, police said.

Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), also known as Molly or Ecstasy, is a banned substance.

Kuttiyadi police registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police said Pradeepan was running a restaurant in Bengaluru.

While returning from Bengaluru, he procured MDMA in large quantities and sold it in the Kozhikode area at a higher price.

He will be produced before the court as part of the remand procedure later, police added.