Kochi Man Arrested With MDMA After Ramming Police During Anti-Narcotics Drive

A 39-year-old man was apprehended in Kochi with 32 grams of MDMA after allegedly ramming police personnel during an anti-narcotics operation, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

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Key Points A 39-year-old man was arrested in Kochi on Friday with 32 grams of MDMA.

The accused allegedly rammed his car into two police personnel and attempted to flee during an anti-narcotics operation.

The arrest was made by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) as part of 'Operation Toofan'.

He faces charges for attempting to kill police personnel and a separate case under the NDPS Act.

A 39-year-old man was arrested with 32 grams of MDMA after allegedly ramming his car into two police personnel and attempting to flee during an anti-narcotics operation in the city on Friday, officials said.

Anti-Narcotics Operation Leads To Arrest

The accused, Preethish P Prakash, a native of Pulikkal, Thuruthippuram, Moothakunnam, was apprehended by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) as part of the anti-drug drive, Operation Toofan.

According to police, acting on a tip-off, the DANSAF team followed a Swift car from the Ernakulam Junction railway station area.

When the vehicle reached the limits of Elamakkara police station, the driver allegedly refused to stop, rammed into two police personnel and attempted to escape.

The injured personnel were part of the team pursuing the vehicle, police said.

During questioning, the accused allegedly disclosed that MDMA was kept in the car.

The police subsequently seized 32 grams of the synthetic drug from the vehicle.

A case was registered against him for allegedly attempting to kill police personnel by ramming his car into them.

Police said a separate case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act would be registered following the recovery of MDMA from the vehicle.

The arrested man will be produced before a magistrate for remand proceedings, officials added.

Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), also known as Molly or Ecstasy, is a banned substance.