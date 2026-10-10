Indian Passenger Arrested After Rs 4.5 Crore Ganja Seizure At Delhi Airport

Customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport have made a significant bust, seizing 12.85 kg of suspected ganja worth Rs 4.5 crore from an Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok.

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Key Points An Indian passenger was arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday.

Customs officials seized 12.85 kg of suspected ganja, valued at about Rs 4.5 crore.

The passenger, arriving from Bangkok, was intercepted on October 6 based on profiling.

The contraband was discovered in 13 polythene pouches inside a metallic silver trolley bag.

The arrest and seizure were made under Sections 43(B) and 43(A) of the NDPS Act, 1985.

An Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here after Customs officials seized 12.85 kg of suspected ganja worth about Rs 4.5 crore, officials said on Friday.

Major Drug Bust At Terminal 3

The passenger was intercepted on October 6 after he arrived at Terminal 3 based on profiling, an official statement said.

During examination of his metallic silver trolley bag, officials found 13 polythene pouches containing the suspected contraband, weighing 12.85 kg, it said.

The passenger was arrested under Section 43(B) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and the substance was seized under Section 43(A) of the Act, the statement said.