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Man Arrested With Rs 4.95 Lakh In Counterfeit Currency In Bihar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 27, 2026 16:42 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Bihar Police have successfully apprehended a man in East Champaran district, seizing counterfeit Indian currency notes worth Rs 4.95 lakh during a vehicle checking drive.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A man was arrested on Tuesday in Bihar's East Champaran district with counterfeit Indian currency notes.
  • The seized fake currency has a face value of Rs 4.95 lakh.
  • Sheikh Ainul was apprehended on Monday evening during a vehicle checking drive near Semra railway station.
  • The arrest followed a tip-off, though another individual managed to flee the scene.
  • Police recovered ten bundles of counterfeit notes, and an investigation is underway.

A man was arrested with counterfeit Indian currency notes having a face value of Rs 4.95 lakh in Bihar's East Champaran district, police said on Tuesday.

Counterfeit Currency Seizure

Sheikh Ainul, a resident of Janarwa village in the Banjariya police station area, was apprehended during a vehicle checking drive near Semra railway station on Monday evening, they said.

 

The operation was carried out on the basis of a tip-off, they added.

Two men travelling on a motorcycle were signalled to stop for a search. While one managed to flee, the other was apprehended, police said.

Ten bundles of counterfeit currency notes were recovered from the arrested man's possession, they said, adding that an investigation is underway.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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counterfeit currencybihar policeeast champaranfake notes seizuresheikh ainul

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