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Jharkhand Police Seize Rs 60 Lakh Brown Sugar, One Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 15, 2026 17:41 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Jharkhand police made a significant drug bust on Sunday, seizing brown sugar valued at Rs 60 lakh and arresting one individual involved in inter-state trafficking.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A man was arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Sunday for possessing brown sugar worth Rs 60 lakh.
  • Police intercepted 495 grams of brown sugar being transported from Bihar's Sasaram district to Jharkhand's Latehar district on Saturday night.
  • The contraband was found stuffed in five plastic packets during a thorough search of the impounded car.
  • The seized drug was intended for supply in Latehar's Chandwa block.

A man was arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 60 lakh in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a police officer said on Sunday.

Major Drug Seizure In Palamu

The contraband weighing 495 grams was being transported from Bihar's Sasaram district towards Jharkhand's Latehar district in a car when police intercepted it near Dubiakhand under Medininagar Sadar police station limits and seized it on Saturday night, Superintendent of Police Kapil Chaudhary said.

 

Police have impounded the car and also seized three mobile phones from the accused, the SP said.

Police conducted a thorough search of the car and found brown sugar stuffed in five plastic packets, which was to be supplied in Latehar's Chandwa block, the SP said, adding that the man has been arrested.

Chaudhary said the seized drug was estimated to be worth Rs 60 lakh.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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brown sugar seizurepalamu drug bustjharkhand policedrug traffickingcontraband seizure

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