Counterfeit Currency Racket Busted In Muzaffarpur

Bihar Police have apprehended a man in Muzaffarpur with counterfeit Indian currency, uncovering a potential organised racket with international connections that highlights the ongoing challenge of fake notes in the region.

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Key Points Police in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, arrested a man on Thursday with counterfeit Indian currency worth approximately Rs 14,000.

The arrest was made in Hussepur Jorakahni village based on a tip-off.

Interrogation revealed the accused's association with an organised gang involved in supplying counterfeit currency, potentially linked to Nepal and Bangladesh.

The accused had already circulated around Rs 6,000 in fake notes in the market.

An investigation is currently underway to identify other members of the network.

Police arrested a man with counterfeit Indian currency worth around Rs 14,000 in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, officials said on Thursday.

Investigation Reveals Organised Racket

Based on a tip-off, the accused was arrested in Hussepur Jorakahni village in the district, they said.

"A team led by Saraiya SDPO and Sahebganj SHO raided the man's house and seized counterfeit notes," Muzaffarpur Rural SP Rajesh Singh Prabhakar told reporters.

"During interrogation, it emerged that the accused was associated with an organised gang involved in supplying counterfeit currency. The gang's links could also extend to Nepal and Bangladesh," he said.

The accused had already circulated counterfeit currency of around Rs 6,000 in the market, the SP said.

An investigation is underway to identify other members of the network, he added.