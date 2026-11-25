Police in Kochi have made a significant drug bust, arresting a Kasaragod native and seizing 2.5 kilograms of charas worth Rs 5 crore, highlighting ongoing efforts against drug trafficking in the region.

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Key Points A 25-year-old Kasaragod native, Muhammed Sirajuddin, was arrested on Wednesday in Nedumbassery, Kochi.

Police seized 2.5 kilograms of charas, a concentrated form of cannabis, valued at approximately Rs 5 crore.

Sirajuddin allegedly transported the drugs from Delhi to Mangaluru by air, then to Thrissur by train, before taking a taxi to Nedumbassery.

The charas seized is described as a "highly dangerous" form, made from fresh cannabis leaves.

Police suspect Sirajuddin has been involved in drug smuggling previously.

A 25-year-old Kasaragod native has been arrested from Nedumbassery here for drug trafficking and 2.5 kilograms of charas, a concentrated form of cannabis worth around Rs 5 crore, was seized from him, police said on Wednesday.

Details Of The Arrest And Seizure

Police said that the accused, Muhammed Sirajuddin, was arrested by the Ernakulam Rural District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) from a hotel in Nedumbassery following a tip-off.

His questioning revealed that he allegedly bought the charas from Delhi and travelled with it to Mangaluru by air.

From there, he travelled to Thrissur by train and took a taxi to Nedumbassery, where he got a room in the hotel, police said in a statement.

His plan was to take the drugs to Kochi city, it said.

The drugs were stored in small packets.

Police said that the charas seized was of a "highly dangerous" form, as it is made from the fresh leaves of the cannabis plant.

It also said that Sirajuddin is suspected of having smuggled drugs before.