Jharkhand Police Seize Rs 40 Lakh Brown Sugar, One Arrested

Jharkhand police have made a significant drug bust in Palamu, arresting one individual and seizing brown sugar worth Rs 40 lakh, highlighting ongoing efforts against drug trafficking.

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Key Points Jharkhand police arrested a man on Friday with brown sugar worth Rs 40 lakh in Palamu district.

The arrest followed a tip-off, leading to the interception of the accused and two others on Thursday.

Police recovered 256 grams of brown sugar, Rs 10,000 in cash, four mobile phones, and a vehicle.

The arrested individual was identified as Chintu Kumar Kahar, while two accomplices managed to escape.

Further investigation into the drug trafficking case is currently underway.

A man was arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 40 lakh in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Friday.

Police Intercept Drug Traffickers

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the accused on Thursday in the Shahpur area within Chainpur police station limits while he and two others were travelling in a vehicle.

"We arrested the accused and recovered 256 grams of brown sugar from his possession. Two of his accomplices escaped. The accused has been identified as Chintu Kumar Kahar, a resident of Garhwa district. The estimated market value of the seized drug is around Rs 40 lakh," Palamu SP Kapil Chaudhary said.

Police also seized Rs 10,000 in cash, four mobile phones, and the vehicle. Further investigation into the matter is underway, he said.