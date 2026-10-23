How Palwal Police Busted Inter-State Drug Smuggler With 24,000 Capsules

Palwal Police have successfully apprehended an inter-state drug smuggler, seizing a significant haul of 24,000 intoxicating capsules and a Maruti Fronx SUV, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in Haryana.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Palwal Police arrested an inter-state drug smuggler, Irfan, on Friday.

Authorities seized approximately 24,000 'Proxyco Spas' intoxicating capsules and a Maruti Fronx SUV from his possession.

The arrest was made after a tip-off led police to intercept Irfan's vehicle on the Utawad-Hodal road.

Irfan was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for illegal possession and transportation of the restricted medicine.

Police in Haryana's Palwal have arrested an inter-state drug smuggler and seized around 24,000 intoxicating capsules and a Maruti Fronx SUV from his possession, officials said on Friday.

How Palwal Police Intercepted The Smuggler

According to police, a team of the Anti-Vehicle Theft Unit (AVTU) received a tip-off that Irfan, a resident of Nuh district involved in the trafficking of narcotic capsules, was expected to pass through the Utawad-Hodal road with a large consignment of banned substances in a white Maruti Fronx SUV.

Acting on the lead, police set up a checkpoint near a school on the Utawad-Hodal road and intercepted a suspicious SUV coming from the Kot village side.

Upon questioning, the driver identified himself as Irfan, a resident of Sirauli in Nuh, a police spokesman said.

During a search of the vehicle conducted in the presence of a gazetted officer, a large cardboard box placed on the back seat was found containing 100 packets of 'Proxyco Spas', a restricted medicine used to treat abdominal pain and muscle spasms, totalling about 24,000 capsules.

"The accused could not produce any documents or licence for the possession, transportation or sale of the capsules, which are prohibited under the NDPS Act. Police have seized the capsules, the SUV used to transport them, and an iPhone.

"The accused has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and placed under arrest," the spokesman said.