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Mizoram Police Make Dual Seizures: Drugs And Foreign Cigarettes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 27, 2026 14:20 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Mizoram police have successfully conducted two separate operations, leading to the arrest of two individuals and the significant seizure of 1 kg of methamphetamine and foreign cigarettes worth Rs 8 lakh.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • One person was arrested on Tuesday in Aizawl district with 1 kg of methamphetamine.
  • The drug seizure occurred on Monday near the Zemabawk forest check gate.
  • In a separate operation the same day, 13 cardboard boxes of foreign cigarettes, valued at around Rs 8 lakh, were seized.
  • Another individual was taken into custody for driving the vehicle carrying the seized cigarettes at Seling's Zero Point.
  • The seized cigarettes were handed over to the Legal Metrology Department for further legal action.

One person was arrested with 1 kg of methamphetamine in Mizoram's Aizawl district, police said on Tuesday.

Drug And Contraband Seizures In Mizoram

A van was intercepted near the Zemabawk forest check gate in the Bawngkawn police station area on Monday, and the drugs were seized, they said.

 

The driver, Lalhmangaiha (28) of Kahrawt Veng in Champhai, was arrested, they added.

In another operation the same day, 13 cardboard boxes of foreign cigarettes valued at around Rs 8 lakh were seized from a vehicle at Seling's Zero Point during a checking drive, police said.

Lalruatliana (33) of Zote village in Champhai, who was driving the vehicle, was taken into custody, they said.

The seized cigarettes were handed over to the Legal Metrology Department for further legal action, police said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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mizoram policemethamphetamine seizureforeign cigarettesdrug arrestcontraband smuggling

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