A 20-year-old man, Arbaj Khan alias Baiju, has been arrested in Rajasthan after a 14-month manhunt for his alleged involvement in a mob attack that injured four police personnel in south Delhi's Chhatarpur.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A 20-year-old man, Arbaj Khan alias Baiju, was arrested in Rajasthan for a mob attack on police in south Delhi's Chhatarpur.

The attack, which injured four policemen, occurred on September 15, 2025, when officers were performing duties in Chandan Holla village.

Khan had evaded arrest for over 14 months before being apprehended from Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, on November 20.

Police received a tip-off on November 19 leading to his capture.

He has no previous criminal involvement, and further investigation is underway.

A 20-year-old man wanted in connection with a mob attack on police personnel in south Delhi's Chhatarpur, in which four policemen were injured, has been arrested from Rajasthan after evading arrest for over 14 months, officials said on Sunday.

Details Of The Arrest Operation

The accused, Arbaj Khan alias Baiju, was apprehended from a village in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi on November 20, they said.

The incident took place on September 15, 2025, when a police team performing official duties at Chandan Holla village was allegedly attacked by a mob armed with bricks, sticks and stones, leaving four personnel injured and obstructing them from discharging their duties.

A case was registered at Fatehpur Beri police station on September 16, 2025. On November 19, a team received a tip-off that Khan was hiding in Bhiwadi. The team subsequently conducted a raid and apprehended him from the identified location on November 20.

He was brought to Delhi and arrested in connection with the case, police said, adding that he had no previous criminal involvement. Further investigation is underway.