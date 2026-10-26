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Social Media User Held For Derogatory Posts Targeting West Bengal CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 26, 2026 15:23 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Kolkata Police have arrested a man for allegedly posting derogatory content and false information about West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP leaders on social media, sparking discussions on online conduct and political discourse.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A man was arrested on Monday in Dum Dum, Kolkata, for alleged derogatory social media posts targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.
  • The arrest by Nagerbazar police station followed a formal complaint lodged against the individual.
  • The accused is also alleged to have circulated false information about several other BJP leaders on social media.
  • Police are currently questioning the accused, who will be produced before a Barrackpore court later on Monday.

Police on Monday arrested a man from the city's Dum Dum area over alleged derogatory posts on social media against West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, a senior officer said.

Investigation Into Online Misconduct

The accused was apprehended by personnel of Nagerbazar police station, after a complaint was lodged in this regard against him.

 

"We received a complaint that this person had been repeatedly posting objectionable comments targeting the chief minister. He has been also accused of circulating false information about several other BJP leaders on social media," the officer said.

The accused is being questioned, and he would be produced before a court in Barrackpore later on Monday, police said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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