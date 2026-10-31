Home  » News » Gurdwara Firing Staged For Police Protection, One Arrested

Gurdwara Firing Staged For Police Protection, One Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 31, 2026 17:07 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Ludhiana police have uncovered a plot where a gurdwara firing incident was allegedly staged by its Baba to gain police protection, leading to the arrest of a follower and an ongoing search for the main conspirator.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Police arrested Sandeep Singh on Saturday in connection with a firing incident at Gurdwara Gopalsar Sahib in Ludhiana.
  • The incident was allegedly staged by Baba Amarjit Singh of the gurdwara to secure police protection.
  • Sandeep Singh, a follower of Baba, fired two rounds and left a threatening letter on the night of October 27.
  • He procured the illegal 32-bore pistol from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, about six months ago.
  • Police have registered an FIR and are conducting raids to apprehend Baba Amarjit Singh.

Police arrested one individual on Saturday in connection with the Gurdwara Gopalsar Sahib firing incident here, saying the event was staged at the behest of Baba Amarjit Singh of the gurdwara, who wanted to secure police protection.

Details Of The Staged Incident

Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ankur Gupta said police arrested Baba's follower Sandeep Singh and recovered a 32-bore pistol, magazine and live cartridges from him.

 

According to police, on the night of October 27, Sandeep came on a motorcycle with his face covered, dropped a threatening letter outside the gurdwara, fired two rounds and fled to his village.

During questioning, he told investigators that he procured an illegal weapon from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh about six months ago.

The SSP said police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act at Sadar Jagraon police station.

He said police raids are underway to arrest Baba Amarjit Singh.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

gurdwara gopalsar sahibludhiana policestaged firing incidentbaba amarjit singhpolice protection plot

More From Rediff

The Genius Behind DeepMind's AI Revolution

The Genius Behind DeepMind's AI Revolution
The Air Chief Who Captured A Billion Hearts

The Air Chief Who Captured A Billion Hearts
What Is The Cockroach Janta Party's Future?

What Is The Cockroach Janta Party's Future?

Related Stories

Punjab police makes 2nd arrest in Amritsar grenade attack case

Punjab police makes 2nd arrest in Amritsar grenade attack case

Web Stories

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers
World Pasta Day: 10 Elegant Recipes For Pastawallahs

World Pasta Day: 10 Elegant Recipes For Pastawallahs
6 Benefits Of Drinking Tea Daily

6 Benefits Of Drinking Tea Daily