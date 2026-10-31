Gurdwara Firing Staged For Police Protection, One Arrested

Ludhiana police have uncovered a plot where a gurdwara firing incident was allegedly staged by its Baba to gain police protection, leading to the arrest of a follower and an ongoing search for the main conspirator.

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Key Points Police arrested Sandeep Singh on Saturday in connection with a firing incident at Gurdwara Gopalsar Sahib in Ludhiana.

The incident was allegedly staged by Baba Amarjit Singh of the gurdwara to secure police protection.

Sandeep Singh, a follower of Baba, fired two rounds and left a threatening letter on the night of October 27.

He procured the illegal 32-bore pistol from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, about six months ago.

Police have registered an FIR and are conducting raids to apprehend Baba Amarjit Singh.

Police arrested one individual on Saturday in connection with the Gurdwara Gopalsar Sahib firing incident here, saying the event was staged at the behest of Baba Amarjit Singh of the gurdwara, who wanted to secure police protection.

Details Of The Staged Incident

Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ankur Gupta said police arrested Baba's follower Sandeep Singh and recovered a 32-bore pistol, magazine and live cartridges from him.

According to police, on the night of October 27, Sandeep came on a motorcycle with his face covered, dropped a threatening letter outside the gurdwara, fired two rounds and fled to his village.

During questioning, he told investigators that he procured an illegal weapon from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh about six months ago.

The SSP said police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act at Sadar Jagraon police station.

He said police raids are underway to arrest Baba Amarjit Singh.