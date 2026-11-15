Online Gaming Friend Arrested For Kolkata Murder After Interstate Chase

A 26-year-old man, wanted for the murder of a woman in Kolkata whom he met on an online gaming platform, has been apprehended in Delhi following a swift interstate police operation.

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Key Points Dharamvir Kumar, 26, was arrested in Delhi for the murder of a woman in Kolkata.

The victim's body was found on November 10 in her Baranagar flat, with a scarf tied around her neck.

Kumar allegedly strangled the woman on November 10 after she pressed him to marry her and move to Delhi.

The arrest was a result of a coordinated interstate operation involving Delhi and West Bengal Police.

Kumar was also allegedly involved in a 2019 rape and criminal intimidation case in Guwahati.

A 26-year-old man wanted in connection with the murder of a woman in Kolkata was arrested near Anand Vihar ISBT, while allegedly attempting to flee to another hideout, the Delhi Police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Dharamvir Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district, was arrested following a coordinated interstate operation involving Delhi Police and a team from West Bengal Police, they said.

Interstate Operation Leads To Arrest

Kumar was wanted in connection with the murder of a woman whose body was found at her flat in Baranagar, Kolkata, on November 10. The case was registered at the Baranagar police station on November 11.

According to police, the woman's father approached the Baranagar police after she stopped responding to phone calls. Police subsequently broke open the locked door of her flat and found her lying on a bed with a scarf (orna) tightly tied around her neck. She was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Details Of The Kolkata Murder Case

"During the investigation, it emerged that Kumar had befriended the woman through an online gaming platform a few years ago. Their acquaintance gradually developed into a friendship, following which he travelled to West Bengal to meet her," a senior Delhi Police officer said.

During his latest visit on November 10, the woman allegedly pressed him to marry her and take her to Delhi, saying she did not wish to live in West Bengal. Enraged by this, Kumar allegedly strangled her with her own scarf, police said.

After the incident, he locked the flat and fled West Bengal, reaching Delhi on November 12. He subsequently went into hiding in Sector 5, Bawana, where he had previously been living and working, the officer said.

Accused's Flight And Capture In Delhi

Police said technical surveillance, CCTV footage analysis and field enquiries helped investigators trace his movements to Anand Vihar ISBT, where he was apprehended near a food court while allegedly trying to escape to another hideout.

"Kumar had been staying in a rented accommodation in Holambi Kalan for the past four to five months and worked as a carpenter at a factory in Bawana," he added.

He was subsequently handed over to the West Bengal Police after the completion of legal formalities. Police said they also found his alleged involvement in a 2019 case registered at the Azara police station in Guwahati, Assam, under various sections of the IPC, including rape and criminal intimidation.