UP Man Held For Allegedly Inducing Conversions To Christianity

A man has been arrested in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, under the state's anti-conversion law for allegedly attempting to convert individuals to Christianity through inducements, highlighting ongoing enforcement of religious conversion legislation.

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Key Points A man was arrested on Monday in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly attempting to convert people to Christianity.

The arrest was made under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

The accused, Ram Ashish, was reportedly holding Christian prayer sessions on Sunday and offering inducements for conversion.

Ashish, who had previously converted from Hindu-Dalit to Christianity, was allegedly encouraging others to follow suit.

A man was arrested here on Monday for allegedly attempting to convert people to Christianity by offering inducements, police said.

Details Of The Allegation

A case was registered late Sunday night against Ram Ashish, a resident of Tendua village, under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, on a complaint filed by Praveen Kumar Singh, a resident of Pattanari village in the Ubhawn police station area, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Anil Kumar Upadhyay said Ashish was allegedly holding Christian prayer singing sessions with some women and children in a room at his residence on Sunday and attempting to persuade them to convert to Christianity by offering inducements.

The accused was arrested on Monday and sent to jail after completing legal formalities, the SHO said.

Upadhyay said Ashish, who previously belonged to the Hindu-Dalit community, had converted to Christianity and was allegedly encouraging others to follow suit.