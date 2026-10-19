Accused In 2011 Child Labour Case Apprehended

Delhi Police have apprehended a 33-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh, wanted in a 2011 case involving the alleged forced labour of two minor children at a hotel in the capital.

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Key Points A 33-year-old man, Dalip Singh, was apprehended on Monday in Madhya Pradesh.

He was wanted in a 2011 case involving the alleged forced labour of two minor children at a hotel in Delhi.

Singh was caught from Morena district based on a non-bailable warrant issued on August 17 this year.

The case originated from an FIR registered on November 23, 2011, regarding the exploitation of minors.

Following his apprehension, Singh was brought to Delhi and produced before the court.

A 33-year-old man wanted in a 2011 case involving the alleged forced labour of two minor children at a hotel in Delhi has been apprehended from Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Arrest In Decade-Old Case

The accused, Dalip Singh, was caught from Morena district on the strength of a non-bailable warrant issued by a court on August 17 this year, as he was allegedly evading court proceedings, they said.

A police team traced Singh with the assistance of the local police in Morena, and apprehended him, according to the police.

The case dates back to November 23, 2011, when an FIR was registered over the alleged exploitation of two minor children who were made to work as labourers at a hotel against their will.

Following his apprehension, Singh was brought to Delhi, medically examined at Lady Hardinge Medical College Hospital and produced before the court, police said.