Saharanpur Murder Case: Accused Arrested, Investigation Continues

Police in Saharanpur have arrested Rohit alias Buddhu in connection with the murder of 32-year-old Priyanka, whose body was discovered on October 29, as the investigation continues.

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Key Points A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old woman in Saharanpur district.

The victim, identified as Priyanka, was found dead at her Madhopur village residence on October 29.

Police arrested the accused, Rohit alias Buddhu, from the same village on Friday following a tip-off.

A case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint.

Legal proceedings are underway, and the investigation is continuing.

A man wanted in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old woman in Saharanpur district has been arrested, police said on Friday.

Investigation Details Emerge

The woman's body was found at her residence in Madhopur village under the Titro police station area on October 29, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mayank Pathak told PTI.

The deceased, identified as Priyanka, was found dead at her house, after which police sent her body for post-mortem, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Ramphal, a resident of Madhopur village, the police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Pathak said.

During the investigation, police arrested the accused, Rohit alias Buddhu, a resident of the same village, on Friday following a tip-off.

Further legal proceedings are underway, and the accused is being produced before a court, he said, adding that the investigation is continuing.