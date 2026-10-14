Husband Arrested After Wife Murdered In Kangra

A 63-year-old man has been arrested in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, for allegedly murdering his wife with an iron tool following a long-standing domestic dispute on Wednesday morning.

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Key Points A 63-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly murdering his wife in Kangra district's Bhali village.

The accused, Jagdish Chand, reportedly used an iron tool to attack his 53-year-old wife, Usha Devi, during an argument.

Preliminary investigations indicate the couple had a history of domestic disputes spanning nearly a decade.

Police recovered the alleged murder weapon and registered a case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further investigation is underway, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

A 63-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife by striking her on the head with an iron tool following a domestic dispute in Kangra district's Bhali village on Wednesday around 6 am, police said.

Domestic Dispute Turns Fatal

The accused, identified as Jagdish Chand, allegedly attacked his 53-year-old wife, Usha Devi, killing her on the spot, police said. The couple lived in Bhali village in Jawali tehsil.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the couple had been embroiled in domestic disputes for nearly a decade. Police said an argument reportedly broke out between them on Wednesday morning, during which the accused allegedly attacked his wife with the iron tool.

After being informed about the incident, a police team from Kotla police station and forensic experts visited the crime scene and collected evidence.

The weapon allegedly used in the crime was also recovered from the spot, police said.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the deceased's brother, Uttam Chand, police registered a murder case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested the accused.

Police sent the body to Nurpur Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

They said further investigation is underway.