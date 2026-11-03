Accused Of Wife's Murder, Man Commits Suicide In Police Lock-Up

A shocking incident in Nanded sees a man accused of his wife's murder commit suicide while in police custody, prompting a CID investigation into the circumstances.

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Key Points A 38-year-old man, Sushil Mahajan Haibate, arrested for allegedly strangling his wife, committed suicide in a Nanded police station on Monday.

Haibate was arrested on Monday after his sister-in-law raised suspicion about his wife Chhaya's death, which he tried to pass off as suicide.

He confessed to the crime during interrogation and was found hanged in the police station's toilet at around 4 pm on Monday.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken over the probe into the suicide.

A 38-year-old man allegedly committed suicide inside a police station in Maharashtra's Nanded district, hours after he was arrested for strangling his wife, an official said on Tuesday.

Arrest And Confession

Sushil Mahajan Haibate, a resident of Takli Dhanegaon in Mukhed tehsil, was arrested on Monday in connection with his wife Chhaya's death, the official said.

Haibate had allegedly attempted to pass off his wife's death as suicide, but his sister-in-law had raised suspicion and informed the police, he said.

During interrogation, he confessed to strangling his wife, and he was kept inside the lock-up at Nanded Rural police station, the official said.

Custodial Death Investigation

At around 4 pm on Monday, Haibate went to the toilet and hanged himself using a wire tied to a window frame. Another accused lodged in the building alerted the police, he added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, the official said.

The probe into the suicide has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Superintendent of Police Dr Neelabh Rohan said.