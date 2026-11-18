Police in Ballia have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the alleged dowry death of his newlywed wife, who was reportedly harassed for a motorcycle.

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Key Points A 23-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing his 21-year-old newlywed wife in Ballia.

The victim, Khushboo, died under suspicious circumstances on August 2 at her matrimonial home.

Her father alleged that her in-laws harassed her for a motorcycle as dowry and then hanged her to death, attempting to disguise it as suicide.

The FIR invokes charges related to dowry death, cruelty towards a married woman, causing disappearance of evidence, and offences under the Dowry Prohibition Act.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his newlywed wife over a demand for a motorcycle as dowry here, police said on Wednesday.

Investigation Into Suspicious Death

Khushboo (21) died under suspicious circumstances on August 2 at her matrimonial home in Isar Pitha Patti village under the Sikanderpur police station limits, police said.

Her father, Narav village resident Rajendra Chaurasia, lodged a complaint alleging that he had married off his daughter to Shivam Chaurasia on May 23 last year, providing dowry as well.

However, her in-laws had been harassing her over their demand for a motorcycle and allegedly hanged her to death before attempting to pass it off as suicide, he alleged.

Based on a complaint, an FIR was registered against Khushboo's husband, father-in-law Malik Chandra Chaurasia, mother-in-law, sister-in-law Anita Devi and Anita's husband Shatrughan Chaurasia, police said.

Shivam was arrested on Tuesday afternoon near a marriage hall in Sikanderpur town, following an investigation into the death of his wife, Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said.

The FIR invokes charges related to dowry death, cruelty towards a married woman, causing disappearance of evidence and offences under the Dowry Prohibition Act, they said.

SP Raja said the accused husband was arrested and sent to jail following completion of legal formalities.