Man Held For Wielding Sickle In Latur Public Place

Latur police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly wielding a dangerous sickle in a public area, highlighting concerns over public safety and illegal weapons in Maharashtra.

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Key Points Police in Latur, Maharashtra, arrested a man on Friday for allegedly wielding a sickle in a public place.

The accused, Krishna alias Pappu Subhash Ahe, 25, was found with the iron sickle in the LIC Colony area on Thursday night.

A police team seized the weapon, which posed a potential threat, and arrested Ahe.

A case has been registered against him under the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Police have arrested a man for allegedly wielding a sickle at a public place in Maharashtra's Latur city, officials said on Friday.

The action was taken against Krishna alias Pappu Subhash Ahe (25), a resident of Harangul Khurd in the district, on Thursday night, an official of Vivekanand Chowk police station said.

Ahe was found wielding an iron sickle at a public place in the LIC Colony area around 11.45 pm, he said.

On being alerted, a police team reached the spot, and seized the sickle, which could have posed a potential threat to people, and arrested the accused, he added.

A case was registered under the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.