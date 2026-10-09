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Man Held For Wielding Sickle In Latur Public Place

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 09, 2026 14:00 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Latur police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly wielding a dangerous sickle in a public area, highlighting concerns over public safety and illegal weapons in Maharashtra.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Police in Latur, Maharashtra, arrested a man on Friday for allegedly wielding a sickle in a public place.
  • The accused, Krishna alias Pappu Subhash Ahe, 25, was found with the iron sickle in the LIC Colony area on Thursday night.
  • A police team seized the weapon, which posed a potential threat, and arrested Ahe.
  • A case has been registered against him under the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Police have arrested a man for allegedly wielding a sickle at a public place in Maharashtra's Latur city, officials said on Friday.

The action was taken against Krishna alias Pappu Subhash Ahe (25), a resident of Harangul Khurd in the district, on Thursday night, an official of Vivekanand Chowk police station said.

 

Ahe was found wielding an iron sickle at a public place in the LIC Colony area around 11.45 pm, he said.

On being alerted, a police team reached the spot, and seized the sickle, which could have posed a potential threat to people, and arrested the accused, he added.

A case was registered under the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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