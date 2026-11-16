QR Code Scam: Man Held For Cheating Woman At Trade Fair

Discover how a 38-year-old man was apprehended in New Delhi for allegedly defrauding a woman of Rs 1,200 through a QR code scam, promising discounted tickets for the India International Trade Fair.

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Key Points A 38-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly cheating a woman at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) in New Delhi.

The accused, Mohammad Faisal, offered a discounted IITF ticket and used a QR code to deduct Rs 1,200 from the victim's account, making her phone inaccessible.

Faisal was apprehended at Bharat Mandapam after the woman reported the incident to the police.

He admitted to selling tickets for major events with an associate and had a previous cheating case registered in May.

Police are currently investigating to identify his associate involved in the scam.

A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs 1,200 via a QR code for online payment, claiming to provide a ticket for the India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Bharat Mandapam at a discounted price, police said on Monday.

The victim's phone became inaccessible when she scanned the QR code for the payment.

How The Scam Unfolded

According to police, the accused, Mohammad Faisal, allegedly approached the woman near Gate No. 4 of the fair on Sunday afternoon when she was trying to purchase an online ticket through the official application.

Police said Faisal offered to arrange a ticket for Rs 400 and provided her with a QR code. When the woman scanned it, Rs 1,200 was transferred through a payment application, following which her iPhone started syncing and became inaccessible, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma said in a statement.

She subsequently received a notification about an unsuccessful login attempt and noticed the money had been deducted from her account. Suspecting that her phone had been compromised, she raised an alarm and approached the police.

Acting on her complaint, a team apprehended Faisal at the spot on the woman's identification.

A case was registered, and the accused was arrested.

Accused's Modus Operandi And Past Record

During interrogation, Faisal disclosed that he works as a scrap dealer and sells tickets for major events in Delhi along with an associate. His associate arranges tickets, which they sell to people facing difficulties in procuring them, collecting payments in cash or through online transactions without authorisation, police said.

The accused also admitted that on some occasions they collected money without providing tickets. Police said Faisal was previously involved in a similar cheating case registered at the Crime Branch in May. Further investigation is underway to identify his associate.