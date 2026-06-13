Kerala Police Arrest Man For Death Threats Against Chief Minister And Family

Kerala police have arrested Sony Thomas for allegedly making death threats against Chief Minister VD Satheesan and his family, while another MLA, TK Govindan, also reported receiving a similar threat.

Key Points Sony Thomas was arrested for allegedly making phone calls threatening Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan and his family.

The accused made multiple calls to the Thiruvananthapuram DPCC, stating his dislike for the Chief Minister.

Police tracked the phone number, apprehended Thomas from Attingal, and noted he was under the influence of alcohol during the calls.

Separately, Thaliparamba MLA TK Govindan also received a death threat call, and the police have identified the caller.

A man was arrested for allegedly making phone calls threatening to kill Chief Minister VD Satheesan and his family, officials said. The arrested person was identified as Sony Thomas of Attingal.

According to police, an unidentified person called the Thiruvananthapuram City District Police Command and Control Centre (DPCC) at 6.50 pm on Friday and claimed that he would kill the Chief Minister and his family. When asked for the reason, the caller allegedly said that he did not like Satheesan, the FIR stated. The accused allegedly called again at 6.53 pm and repeated the threat, officials said. After verbally abusing the police officer who attended the call, the accused allegedly asked whether adequate security arrangements had been made for the Chief Minister, the FIR said.

Arrest Made After Threat Calls

Soon after, the Cantonment police registered a case and began tracking the phone number from which the calls were made. On Saturday morning, police took Thomas into custody from Attingal. Police officials said the accused was under the influence of liquor when he made the calls. He will be produced before a court later as part of the remand proceedings, officials added.

MLA Also Receives Death Threat

Meanwhile, another case was registered at Mayyil police station in Kannur after Thaliparamba MLA TK Govindan received a phone call threatening to kill him on Friday, officials said. According to police, Govindan received the call at around 4 pm and was allegedly abused and threatened. Officials at Mayyil police station said the caller has been identified and further action will be taken soon. Govindan, who was expelled from the CPI(M), contested the election as a UDF-backed independent candidate and won from the Thaliparamba constituency.