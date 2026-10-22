Social Media Threat To MLA Leads To Arrest

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in Kochi for allegedly threatening and abusing Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath through a live video on social media, sparking concerns over online conduct and public discourse.

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Key Points A 45-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly threatening Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath.

The accused, identified as Joby, made abusive remarks against the MLA in a live social media video.

Joby's video was reportedly a reaction to the MLA's recent statement about strict action against theft in his constituency.

Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police investigated the complaint filed by Sadath, leading to Joby's arrest.

Police confirmed that Joby has been involved in multiple criminal cases across various police stations.

A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly threatening and abusing Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath through a live video on social media, police said on Thursday.

Accused Identified And Background

The arrested was identified as Joby, a resident of Maliekal House near Society Padi in Mekad, Nedumbassery, police said.

According to police, the Congress MLA recently stated that strict action will be taken against people involved in theft activities in his constituency.

Following the statement, Joby allegedly made a live video on social media and made threatening and abusive remarks against the MLA.

Following the complaint by Sadath, Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police registered a case and conducted an investigation that led to Joby's arrest, police said.

Police said Joby was involved in multiple criminal cases at Nedumbassery, Thodupuzha, Chengamanad and Aluva police stations. His mobile phone has also been taken into custody, police added.