Delhi Police have arrested a man in Tilak Nagar for allegedly tearing a page of the revered Guru Granth Sahib at a local gurdwara, sparking an investigation into both the desecration and the delayed reporting by committee members.

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Key Points A man was arrested for allegedly tearing a page of the Guru Granth Sahib at a gurdwara in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar.

The incident occurred on Sunday, but the accused was identified and apprehended two days later when he returned to the gurdwara.

The accused, Satnam Singh, has been booked under sections 192, 298, and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police are also investigating the gurdwara committee for the delay in reporting the alleged desecration.

A man has been arrested for allegedly tearing a page of the Guru Granth Sahib at a gurdwara in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar, police said on Wednesday.

Investigation Underway In Holy Scripture Desecration

The alleged incident took place on Sunday at the Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha in Old Sahibpura.

The matter came to light only two days later when members of the gurdwara committee recognised the accused when he returned to the gurdwara and alerted the police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Hareshwar V Swami said in a statement.

According to the police, the 71-year-old gurdwara president, Manmohan Singh, told them that an unidentified Sikh man allegedly tore a page of the holy scripture around 4 pm on November 15.

"The man returned to the gurdwara around 1 pm on November 17, when committee members recognised him and informed the police. He identified himself as Satnam Singh, though his residential address could not be ascertained," the DCP said.

Satnam Singh was arrested and booked at Tilak Nagar Police Station under sections 192, 298 and 299 - provocation, defiling a religious place - of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police are also investigating a complaint against members of the gurdwara committee for reporting the matter late.