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British Tourist Harassed In Varkala, Accused Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 19, 2026 19:47 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Kerala police have arrested a man in Varkala following a complaint of sexual harassment filed by a British woman tourist, highlighting concerns about tourist safety.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly sexually harassing a British woman tourist in Varkala.
  • The incident occurred late on Sunday night when the woman was returning to her room.
  • The accused, identified as Shahad, allegedly misbehaved with the tourist and tore her dress.
  • The woman sought help from other tourists and later filed a police complaint on Monday morning.
  • Police identified and arrested the accused using a video recorded by the tourist; he will be produced in court on Tuesday.

Police on Monday arrested a man for "sexually harassing" a British woman tourist here, officials said.

Details Of The Incident

The arrested man was identified as Shahad, a resident of Odayam in Varkala.

 

According to police, the woman, who was staying in Varkala, went out to have food late on Sunday night.

While returning to her room at around 1.30 am on Monday, the accused allegedly approached and sexually harassed her, police said.

He allegedly misbehaved with the tourist and later tore her dress, they added.

The woman managed to seek refuge with a group of tourists, who intervened and stopped the accused.

The woman approached the police on Monday morning, following which a case was registered and an investigation launched.

Police identified the accused with the help of a video recorded by the tourist and arrested him.

A detailed investigation is underway. The accused will be produced before a court on Tuesday for remand, police said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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british tourist harassmentvarkala crime newskerala police arrestsexual harassment casetourist safety india

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