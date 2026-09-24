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Man Held In Barwani For Allegedly Abusing Minor Daughters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 24, 2026 20:14 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A shocking case of alleged child sexual abuse has emerged from Barwani, Madhya Pradesh, where a father was arrested after his three minor daughters accused him of abuse under the POCSO Act.

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Key Points

  • A 45-year-old man was arrested in Barwani, Madhya Pradesh, on charges of sexually abusing his three minor daughters.
  • The alleged abuse of the girls, aged 11-14, reportedly occurred over the past year.
  • The victims, supported by relatives, lodged a formal complaint under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and POCSO Act.
  • Police have initiated a further investigation into the serious allegations of child sexual abuse.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Thursday in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district for allegedly sexually abusing his three minor daughters in the 11-14 age group over the past one year, a police official said.

The three girls approached the police along with relatives and lodged a complaint against their father under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Sendhwa Rural police station in-charge OP Chaungde said.

 

"The girl's mother had left the house several years ago. As per the complaint, the accused used to touch the private parts of the girls and also forced them to touch his genitals. The sexual abuse was going on for the past one year," he said.

Further probe into the case is underway, he added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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