Delhi Police have arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly operating an illegal parking racket near Chandni Chowk, defrauding commuters with forged Municipal Corporation of Delhi parking slips.

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Key Points A 33-year-old man was arrested on Friday for running an illegal parking racket near Chandni Chowk.

The accused, identified as Akash, allegedly cheated commuters using forged Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) parking slips.

Police apprehended Akash near Subhash Marg after receiving information about unauthorised parking charges being collected in the area.

Fake parking receipt booklets were recovered from him, and a case has been registered with further investigation underway.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly running an illegal parking racket near Chandni Chowk and cheating commuters using forged Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) parking slips, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Akash, was apprehended on Friday near Subhash Marg after a police team received information about unauthorised parking charges being collected in the area.

Police said the accused attempted to flee after spotting the team but was chased and arrested.

Fake parking receipt booklets were recovered from him, they said.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.