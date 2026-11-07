Drunk Man Damages Police Vehicle In Kochi Station

A 40-year-old man was arrested in Kochi for allegedly creating a ruckus at Mattancherry police station and causing significant damage to a police vehicle while in custody, leading to charges under relevant acts.

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Key Points A 40-year-old man, Hamsath, was arrested on Saturday for creating a ruckus at Mattancherry police station in Kochi.

Hamsath allegedly entered the police station around 11.15 pm on Friday and picked up an argument with a police officer on duty, obstructing official work.

While being taken for a medical examination, he allegedly moved to the driver's seat and kicked the front windshield, shattering the glass, and pulled off the interior rearview mirror, causing damage estimated at Rs 40,000.

When station driver Sarath intervened, the accused allegedly kicked and punched him, causing injuries.

A case was registered against Hamsath under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly creating a ruckus at Mattancherry police station here and damaging a police vehicle after being taken into custody, officials said on Saturday.

Incident Details And Arrest

Officials said that the accused, Hamsath, a resident of Kochangadi in Mattancherry, allegedly entered the police station around 11.15 pm on Friday and picked up an argument with a police officer on duty, obstructing official work.

Police said they had earlier received a complaint that Hamsath was creating a nuisance in a drunken state at a bar in Chakkamadam.

A police team that reached the bar found him creating a disturbance, but he left the spot on seeing the personnel.

Later, he entered the police station and got into an argument with Senior Civil Police Officer Sreejith.

He was subsequently arrested at the spot, police said.

While being taken in a police vehicle for medical examination, Hamsath allegedly moved to the driver's seat and kicked the front windshield, shattering the glass, officials said.

He also pulled off the interior rearview mirror, causing damage estimated at Rs 40,000, the FIR said.

When station driver Sarath intervened, the accused allegedly kicked and punched him, causing injuries.

Both Sarath and Hamsath were taken to Maharaja's Government Hospital at Karuvelippady, where the former received treatment and the accused underwent a medical examination, police said.

A case was registered against Hamsath under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.