Man Arrested In Gurugram For Rs 8.30 Lakh Digital Arrest Fraud

Gurugram Police have made a significant arrest in an Rs 8.30 lakh cyber fraud case, apprehending a man who provided his bank account for illicit transactions after fraudsters used a "digital arrest" tactic to intimidate a victim.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points Gurugram Police arrested Vijay Kumar from Hapur for his role in an Rs 8.30 lakh cyber fraud.

The accused provided his bank account, receiving Rs 50,000, which was used to transfer the defrauded amount.

Fraudsters used a "digital arrest" tactic, impersonating officials and threatening the victim with money laundering and drug trafficking charges.

The victim was intimidated into transferring funds to various bank accounts after being falsely accused.

Police are continuing their investigation to identify other individuals and trace the flow of funds in the cyber scam.

Police have arrested a man for allegedly providing a bank account used in a Rs 8.30 lakh cyber fraud, involving threats of money laundering and drug trafficking charges, officials said on Monday. The police arrested the accused from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur on June 5 and recovered a mobile phone used in the crime from him, they said.

How The Cyber Fraud Unfolded

A woman in her complaint at Cyber Crime Police Station East on May 31 said that she had received a call through WhatsApp, in which the callers impersonated government and law enforcement officials, saying that her landline number and identity documents were allegedly being used in money laundering, drug trafficking, and other illegal activities. Threatening her with arrest and legal action, the fraudsters placed her under a "digital arrest," and intimidated her into transferring money to various bank accounts.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case under the relevant provisions at Cyber Crime Police Station East, they added. A police team led by Cyber Crime SHO Amit investigated the case and arrested Vijay Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, on June 5. The accused was produced before the court and taken on two days' police remand, police said.

"During interrogation, it was revealed that Rs 8.30 lakh from the cheated amount in the case had been transferred into Kumar's bank account. He disclosed that he had provided his bank account to another accused in exchange for Rs 50,000," the Gurugram police spokesperson said. The cyber fraud proceeds were received in that bank account, he said, adding that the police team is conducting intensive interrogation regarding the flow of funds, other account holders, and other accused involved in the cyber fraud.