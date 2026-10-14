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Thane Police Nab Accused In Elderly Robbery Spree

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk Updated: October 14, 2026 14:39 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Thane Police have apprehended Dinesh Babu Manjrekar, a notorious individual linked to numerous robberies targeting elderly citizens through elaborate distraction and impersonation schemes, leading to the recovery of significant gold valuables.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Thane Police Crime Branch arrested Dinesh Babu Manjrekar on October 5 for allegedly robbing elderly citizens.
  • The accused used distraction and impersonation tricks to target senior citizens and steal their valuables.
  • Police recovered 212 grams of gold jewellery, valued at Rs 24,24,000, in connection with the case.
  • Manjrekar is suspected of involvement in multiple cases across Badlapur, Ulhasnagar, Panvel, and Koparkhairane.
  • Dinesh Manjrekar has a significant criminal history, with 29 previous cases including armed robbery, theft, and confidence tricks.

The Crime Branch of Thane Police has arrested a man who, along with his accomplices, allegedly robbed elderly citizens on roads through distraction and impersonation tricks, an official said on Wednesday.

Key Arrest In Elderly Robbery Case

Dinesh Babu Manjrekar (37), a resident of Mahape in Navi Mumbai, was arrested on October 5, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav.

 

Manjrekar's father Babu Irappa Manjrekar and another accomplice named Sudesh alias Babu Tanaji Mahade (55) were absconding, he said.

The accused approached senior citizens on roads claiming old acquaintance and tricked them into handing over their valuables, the DCP said.

Police have recovered a total of 212 grams of gold jewellery valued at Rs 24,24,000, the DCP said.

The trio is suspected to be involved in multiple cases including six cases registered in Badlapur, four in Ulhasnagar, one in Panvel city and another in Koparkhairane.

Dinesh Manjrekar has 29 previous cases registered against him in Mumbai (20), Navi Mumbai (1), Mira-Bhayandar (2) and Thane City (6), related to offences ranging from armed robbery and theft to confidence tricks. He also has a case registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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