Pune Arrest In KSEB Transformer Fuse Removal Case

Police have arrested a Kaitharam native in Pune in connection with the alleged removal of a KSEB transformer fuse during a power outage last month, following an investigation that involved CCTV footage and cyber cell assistance.

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Key Points A Kaitharam native, Vishnu, was arrested in Pune on Sunday for allegedly removing a KSEB transformer fuse last month.

The incident occurred last month when the Kerala State Electricity Board imposed power cuts amid an electricity crisis.

Police identified Vishnu through CCTV footage after KSEB officials found the fuse removed following resident complaints.

Vishnu allegedly went into hiding and left Kerala after the case was registered, but was traced to Pune with cyber cell assistance.

Investigators will interrogate Vishnu to establish the motive behind the act and examine potential political motives.

Police on Monday said a Kaitharam native had been arrested in Pune for allegedly removing a KSEB transformer fuse during a power outage last month.

Investigation Leads To Pune Arrest

The accused, Vishnu, was arrested from his friend's residence in Pune on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred last month when the Kerala State Electricity Board imposed power cuts amid an electricity crisis.

Vishnu allegedly removed the transformer fuse during the outage. When residents, agitated over the prolonged power disruption, approached the KSEB, officials inspected the transformer and found that the fuse had been removed, police said.

Following a complaint by the KSEB, North Paravur police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Police examined CCTV footage from the area and identified Vishnu as the suspect. He allegedly went into hiding and left the state after the case was registered, officials said.

With the assistance of the cyber cell, police traced his location to Pune and arrested him, officials said.

Kaitharam falls under the Paravur Assembly constituency represented by Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

Police said the motive behind the alleged act would be established during interrogation. Investigators would also examine whether it had any political motive, they added.