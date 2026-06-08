Odisha Man Rapes Woman After Luring Her With Job Promise And Financial Deception

Odisha police arrested a man for allegedly raping a woman he lured with a job promise and financial manipulation, highlighting the dangers of online job scams.

Key Points A 36-year-old man was arrested in Odisha for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman.

The accused lured the survivor with a job promise, taking Rs 30,000 and later manipulating her with a fake police call.

The incident occurred in a hotel in Pipili after the accused persuaded the woman to stay overnight.

The survivor reported the crime to her mother, leading to a complaint at Dhauli police station and the accused's arrest.

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman in Odisha, police said.

The incident took place in Pipili police station area on Saturday night. The accused was arrested from Jajpur district.

Job Promise Led To Deception

Speaking to reporters, Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said the survivor, who stays at a hostel in Bhubaneswar, was looking for a job when she came in contact with the accused, who promised her of arranging a job and took Rs 30,000 from her on June 5 for the purpose.

"However, Rs 2 lakh was credited to the victim's bank account, following which the woman and her mother got scared. The accused assured them that he would handle the police if any problems arose.

"Shortly after that, he made a phone call to the survivor from a number with the profile picture of a policeman. However, she missed the call. Later, she informed the accused about it, and he claimed it came from Dhauli police station and promised to settle it," the officer said.

Arrest And Police Action

The accused asked the survivor to come to Dhauli area, where he met her and took her to a hotel in adjoining Pipili, Meena said.

"The accused left her in the hotel room and returned late at night, informing her that they would meet the ASI the next morning. He persuaded her to stay overnight despite her request to return to the hostel. He then raped her and threatened her with dire consequences if she mentioned it to anyone," the officer said.

The accused also dropped the survivor at her hostel the next morning. The survivor, however, informed her mother and they filed a complaint at Dhauli police station on Sunday. The accused was then arrested, the DCP said.

"Though the incident happened under the jurisdiction of Pipili police station, given the urgency of the matter and taking a humane approach, we registered an FIR at Dhauli police station and arrested the accused on Monday," Meena added.