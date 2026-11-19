Police in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, have arrested a man identified as Chhotelal Chaudhary alias Dilbahar for the alleged rape of a six-year-old girl, with charges filed under the BNS and POCSO Act.

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Key Points A man was arrested on Wednesday in Maharajganj, UP, for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl.

The accused has been identified as Chhotelal Chaudhary alias Dilbahar.

A complaint was lodged on November 19, leading to a case under the BNS and POCSO Act.

Police evidence and witness statements led to the arrest and subsequent judicial custody of the accused.

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in the Chowk police station area here, police said on Thursday.

Investigation Leads To Arrest

The accused, identified as Chhotelal Chaudhary alias Dilbahar, was arrested on Wednesday from Khajuria Mod in Darhata village following an investigation, they said.

According to the police, a complaint was lodged at Chowk police station on November 19, alleging that the accused had raped the girl, who is the complainant's niece.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police said evidence collected during the investigation and statements of witnesses indicated the accused's involvement in the crime.

He was subsequently arrested and sent to judicial custody after completion of legal formalities, officials said.