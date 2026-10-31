West Bengal Man Held For Repeated Rape Of Minor Sister-In-Law

Police in West Bengal have arrested a man in Alipurduar for the alleged repeated rape of his minor sister-in-law, leading to her nearly seven-month pregnancy, following a complaint filed by her father.

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Key Points A man was arrested in West Bengal's Alipurduar district on Friday night for allegedly raping his minor sister-in-law multiple times.

The alleged assaults resulted in the minor being nearly seven months pregnant.

The incident came to light after the survivor's father filed a complaint at Siliguri's Pradhannagar police station on October 4.

Police tracked down the accused using mobile phone tower location data after he fled the area.

The accused was brought to Siliguri and produced before a court on Saturday.

A man was arrested in West Bengal's Alipurduar district for allegedly raping his minor sister-in-law multiple times, leaving her nearly seven months pregnant, police said on Saturday.

Investigation And Arrest Details

The accused was arrested on Friday night.

According to police, the incident came to light after the survivor's father lodged a complaint at Siliguri's Pradhannagar police station on October 4, alleging that his daughter was sexually assaulted repeatedly by her brother-in-law.

Following the complaint, police launched an investigation. However, the accused allegedly fled the area and went into hiding after learning about the complaint.

Investigators tracked him down using mobile phone tower location data and subsequently arrested him.

He was brought to Siliguri after his arrest and produced before a court on Saturday.