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Man Arrested In Raipur For Allegedly Raping Three-Year-Old

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 09, 2026 21:52 IST 2 Minutes Read
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In a shocking incident from Raipur, a man has been arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl, highlighting the urgent need for child safety and justice under the POCSO Act.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.
  • The accused, Pramanand Dhruv, was arrested on Friday after a complaint by the victim's father.
  • The incident occurred on Thursday when the girl was playing at Dhruv's house, who is a neighbour.
  • Dhruv has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, a police official said on Friday.

Pramanand Dhruv was arrested during the day following a complaint lodged by the victim's father at Amanaka police station, he added.

 

"The girl, aged three years and three months, was sexually assaulted when she had gone to play at Dhruv's house on Thursday. He is known to the family and lived in the neighbourhood. Dhruv has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," he said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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raipur crimechild rape casepocso actchhattisgarh policepramanand dhruv

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