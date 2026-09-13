Accused Held For Rape Under False Job And Marriage Promise

Police have arrested a man in Uttarakhand accused of raping a 25-year-old woman in Saharanpur after luring her with false promises of a job and marriage.

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Key Points A man named Shekhar was arrested for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman.

The alleged crime occurred under the false pretext of securing the victim a job and marrying her.

The victim filed a complaint on July 3, also alleging threats from the accused's family.

Shekhar was apprehended in Govindpur village, Haridwar district, Uttarakhand.

Legal proceedings have been initiated, and the accused is being produced before the court.

A man wanted for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman on the pretext of securing her a job and marrying her was arrested on Sunday, police said. The accused, identified as Shekhar, a resident of Govindpur village under the Bahadrabad police station area in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district, was apprehended by a team from the Gangoh police station, Station House Officer (SHO) Indresh Kumar told PTI.

Details Of The Allegations And Arrest

According to police, the woman lodged a written complaint on July 3 alleging that Shekhar had raped her under the false promise of marriage and employment. The complainant also alleged that the accused's family members assaulted her and threatened to kill her and her family.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections at the Gangoh police station, the officer said. "A police team arrested Shekhar from Govindpur village in Bahadrabad on Sunday. Legal proceedings have been initiated, and he is being produced before the court," SHO Kumar said.