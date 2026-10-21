Man Held In Ranchi For Alleged Rape And Murder Of Teen Girl

Police in Ranchi, Jharkhand, have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl, whose body was found on Sunday.

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Key Points A 23-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in Ranchi for the alleged rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl.

The victim's body was discovered in bushes on Sunday, approximately 2.5 km from her home.

The accused allegedly lured the girl to a river on the day of the incident while in an inebriated state.

The girl was accompanied by her seven-year-old cousin when the alleged crime occurred.

The accused confessed to the crime during interrogation following his arrest on Monday.

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and strangling a girl to death in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said on Wednesday.

The body of the 17-year-old girl, a student of class 11, was recovered from bushes at an isolated location around 2.5 km from her house on Sunday, they said.

Details Of The Incident

The accused, in an inebriated state, allegedly called the girl over the phone and asked her to accompany him to a river to bathe on the day of the incident, Muri outpost in-charge Vikash Paswan said.

She reached the spot with her seven-year-old cousin, and the accused allegedly raped and strangled her to death, he said.

Arrest And Confession

The accused was arrested on Monday following raids, Silli DSP Manish Chandra Lal said.

"During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. The girl's mobile phone and other articles were seized based on his disclosure," he said.

Police said the girl had left home with her cousin, saying she was going to visit her brother and sister-in-law. The boy returned home after some time, prompting the family to search for her.

Her body was subsequently found in the bushes, they said.