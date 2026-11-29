A man has been arrested in Bhubaneswar for allegedly impersonating Union Home Minister Amit Shah's personal assistant and committing fraud, highlighting a pattern of similar deceptive activities across multiple states.

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Key Points A man, Jagannath Mandal, was arrested in Bhubaneswar on Sunday for impersonating Union Home Minister Amit Shah's personal assistant.

Mandal allegedly cheated a complainant of Rs 13,500 by asking for money to book hotel rooms for Shah's family on November 27.

He has a prior arrest in Berhampur for posing as BJP national president Nitin Nabin's PA and demanding Rs 50,000 from a BJP MLA.

Investigations reveal his alleged involvement in three other cases across Gujarat and Karnataka.

A man posing as the personal assistant to Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been arrested in Bhubaneswar for allegedly cheating a person of Rs 13,500, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Jagannath Mandal, a resident of Panchagaon in the Golanthara police station in Ganjam district, they said.

How The Fraud Unfolded

On November 27, Mandal allegedly called the complainant, introducing himself as PA to the minister, police said.

He asked the complainant, whose identity police did not reveal, for money to book two rooms at a hotel in Bhubaneswar for Shah's family. The complainant transferred Rs 13,500 through UPI to the bank account provided by the accused, they said.

The complainant later realised that he had been cheated and lodged a complaint at Maitri Vihar police station, following which Mandal was arrested.

Accused's History Of Impersonation

Mandal was earlier arrested in Berhampur for allegedly posing as the personal assistant to BJP national president Nitin Nabin. On that occasion, he had allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from a BJP MLA, claiming that the money was needed for a confidential survey and party work, police said.

The investigation has also revealed his alleged involvement in three other cases in Gujarat and Karnataka, they added.