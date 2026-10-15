Thane Police Arrest Man In Labourer Murder Case

Thane police have arrested Gaurav Waghe, 20, for the alleged murder of a 29-year-old labourer following a heated argument in the Shil Daighar area on Thursday.
Key Points
- A man was arrested in Thane on Thursday for the alleged murder of a 29-year-old labourer.
- The accused, identified as Gaurav Waghe (20), confronted the victim, Saifullah, in Uttarshiv area.
- The confrontation escalated into a heated argument, leading Waghe to fatally stab Saifullah after hitting him with sticks.
- Police have arrested Waghe, and further investigation is underway.
A man was arrested in Shil Daighar area of Thane on Thursday for allegedly murdering a 29-year-old labourer, a police official said.
The Shil Daighar police station official identified the accused as Gaurav Waghe (20).
"Waghe saw Saifullah moving about in a suspicious manner in Uttarshiv area and confronted the latter, which resulted in a heated argument between the two. Waghe hit Saifullah with sticks and then stabbed him fatally," the official said.
Waghe has been arrested and further probe is underway, the official added.