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Thane Police Arrest Man In Labourer Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 15, 2026 17:55 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Thane police have arrested Gaurav Waghe, 20, for the alleged murder of a 29-year-old labourer following a heated argument in the Shil Daighar area on Thursday.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A man was arrested in Thane on Thursday for the alleged murder of a 29-year-old labourer.
  • The accused, identified as Gaurav Waghe (20), confronted the victim, Saifullah, in Uttarshiv area.
  • The confrontation escalated into a heated argument, leading Waghe to fatally stab Saifullah after hitting him with sticks.
  • Police have arrested Waghe, and further investigation is underway.

A man was arrested in Shil Daighar area of Thane on Thursday for allegedly murdering a 29-year-old labourer, a police official said.

The Shil Daighar police station official identified the accused as Gaurav Waghe (20).

 

"Waghe saw Saifullah moving about in a suspicious manner in Uttarshiv area and confronted the latter, which resulted in a heated argument between the two. Waghe hit Saifullah with sticks and then stabbed him fatally," the official said.

Waghe has been arrested and further probe is underway, the official added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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