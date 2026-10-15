Latur Police Arrest Man In Woman's Murder And Gold Theft Case

Latur police have swiftly arrested a man in connection with the brutal murder of a 55-year-old woman and the theft of gold jewellery worth Rs 65,000 from her residence.

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Key Points A man was arrested on Thursday in Latur for the murder of a 55-year-old woman.

The accused, Madhukar Bhimrao Chavan, allegedly stole gold worth Rs 65,000 from the victim's house on October 14.

Nirmala Sontakke died after being assaulted during the theft.

Chavan was apprehended within 24 hours by local police and the Crime Branch and has confessed to the crime.

A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering a 55-year-old woman in Latur while stealing gold worth Rs 65,000 from her house in Latur, a police official said.

Police Swiftly Apprehend Suspect

Madhukar Bhimrao Chavan, a resident of Pathanwadi in Pakhar Sangvi, entered Nirmala Sontakke's house in Rajeshivajinagar between 4pm and 6:30pm on October 14 and assaulted her and stole her gold necklace, a mangalsutra, two pendants and another piece of jewellery, the MIDC police station official said.

She died in the attack. Chavan was arrested within 24 hours during a probe by the local police and the Crime Branch. He has confessed," the official added.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe, Additional Superintendent of Police Mangesh Chavan and Latur City Sub-Divisional Police Officer Samirsingh Salve, the official said.