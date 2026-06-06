Accused Held For Molesting Woman On Mumbai Local Train

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Kalyan for allegedly molesting a woman on a Mumbai local train, facing charges under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for sexual harassment and outraging modesty.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 30-year-old man was arrested for molesting a woman on a local train in Kalyan.

The incident involved Rahul Dashrath Vishwakarma flashing and inappropriately touching a 20-year-old woman.

The accused has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections related to assault, sexual harassment, and outraging modesty.

The victim, a resident of Ghatkopar East, filed a complaint leading to the arrest.

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman onboard a local train, a Kalyan railway police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday morning when the 20-year-old victim, a resident of Ghatkopar East in Mumbai, was returning home by a local train.

"Accused Rahul Dashrath Vishwakarma, a resident of Ambernath. flashed the woman and touched her inappropriately. The girl then lodged a complaint," Kalyan railway police station senior inspector Pandhari Kande said.

Vishwakarma has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, sexual harassment, act intended to insult the modesty of a woman and other offences, Kande added.