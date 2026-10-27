Home  » News » Gurugram Police Arrest Man For Alleged Molestation At Cyber Hub

Gurugram Police Arrest Man For Alleged Molestation At Cyber Hub

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 27, 2026 10:45 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Gurugram police have arrested Anmol Arora in connection with the alleged molestation of a woman at the popular Cyber Hub, highlighting ongoing efforts to ensure public safety.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly molesting a woman at Cyber Hub, DLF Phase-2 in Gurugram.
  • The incident was reported to the police on October 22.
  • The accused, identified as Anmol Arora (27), was apprehended from Firozpur, Punjab.
  • Police are currently questioning the accused regarding the incident.

A man was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman at Cyber Hub, DLF Phase-2 in Gurugram, police said on Monday.

Investigation Leads To Arrest

According to the police, the incident was reported on October 22. Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered at the DLF Phase-2 police station.

 

While investigating, the police arrested the accused, identified as Anmol Arora (27), from Punjab's Firozpur on Monday.

"During questioning, it came to light that the accused's friend had come to Delhi to appear for an examination. After the examination, the accused went with his friend to visit Cyber Hub, where he allegedly committed the act of molestation against the woman. We are questioning the accused", a senior police officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

gurugramcyber hubmolestationanmol arorapolice arrest

More From Rediff

Netanyahyu Invited Modi For I-Day. Why Modi Mustn't Go

Netanyahyu Invited Modi For I-Day. Why Modi Mustn't Go
'Modi May Not Be Able To Prove He Is Indian'

'Modi May Not Be Able To Prove He Is Indian'
Lula wins reelection in Brazil, Bolsonaro refuses to concede

Lula wins reelection in Brazil, Bolsonaro refuses to concede

Related Stories

Gurugram Man Arrested for Alleged Rape After Matrimonial Site Deception

Gurugram Man Arrested for Alleged Rape After Matrimonial Site Deception

Web Stories

Lava Aura Curve: Price And Features

Lava Aura Curve: Price And Features
Realme P4s Lite Arrives In India

Realme P4s Lite Arrives In India
Dell Pro Rugged 14: What To Know

Dell Pro Rugged 14: What To Know