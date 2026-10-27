Gurugram Police Arrest Man For Alleged Molestation At Cyber Hub

Gurugram police have arrested Anmol Arora in connection with the alleged molestation of a woman at the popular Cyber Hub, highlighting ongoing efforts to ensure public safety.

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Key Points A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly molesting a woman at Cyber Hub, DLF Phase-2 in Gurugram.

The incident was reported to the police on October 22.

The accused, identified as Anmol Arora (27), was apprehended from Firozpur, Punjab.

Police are currently questioning the accused regarding the incident.

A man was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman at Cyber Hub, DLF Phase-2 in Gurugram, police said on Monday.

Investigation Leads To Arrest

According to the police, the incident was reported on October 22. Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered at the DLF Phase-2 police station.

While investigating, the police arrested the accused, identified as Anmol Arora (27), from Punjab's Firozpur on Monday.

"During questioning, it came to light that the accused's friend had come to Delhi to appear for an examination. After the examination, the accused went with his friend to visit Cyber Hub, where he allegedly committed the act of molestation against the woman. We are questioning the accused", a senior police officer said.