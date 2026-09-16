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50-Year-Old Man Arrested In Delhi For Alleged Molestation Of Seven-Year-Old Girl

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 16, 2026 22:56 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Delhi Police have arrested a 50-year-old man in Rohini under the POCSO Act following the alleged molestation of a seven-year-old girl, highlighting ongoing efforts to ensure child safety in the capital.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 50-year-old man was arrested in Rohini, Delhi, for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl.
  • The incident occurred when the girl was at a neighbourhood shop.
  • Police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.
  • The victim underwent a medical examination following the complaint.

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl in northwest Delhi's Rohini area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the girl went to a neighbourhood shop to purchase a washing bar, they said.

 

A PCR call regarding the incident was received at KNK Marg police station, following which a police team reached the spot and met the complainant, a senior police officer said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The girl was medically examined, police said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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child molestationdelhi crimepocso actrohini policejuvenile safety

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