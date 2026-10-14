Gurugram Police Arrest Man For Harassing CISF Personnel At Metro Station

Gurugram Police have successfully apprehended a man accused of harassing a woman Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the IFFCO Chowk metro station, following a complaint of stalking, phone snatching, and threats.

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Key Points Gurugram Police arrested Manish Kumar for allegedly harassing a woman CISF personnel.

The incident occurred at the IFFCO Chowk metro station, where Kumar allegedly snatched her phone and issued threats.

The complainant reported that Kumar had been stalking and harassing her for a considerable period.

Police apprehended Kumar from Gurugram on Tuesday after tracking him down.

Kumar has a criminal record with previous cases of molestation and vehicle damage registered against him in Gurugram.

The Gurugram Police have arrested a man for allegedly misbehaving a woman Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the IFFCO Chowk metro station here, officials said on Wednesday.

Details Of The Incident

The accused, identified as Manish Kumar, a resident of Karauli district in Rajasthan, allegedly snatched the woman's mobile phone, obstructed government duty, and threatened her family.

According to the police, the complainant lodged a formal report at the Metro Police Station. She stated that Kumar had been stalking and harassing her for a considerable period.

On September 26, the accused allegedly arrived at her duty post at the IFFCO Chowk Metro Station, forcibly snatched her phone, and fled the spot while issuing threats.

Acting on the complaint, a police team tracked down and apprehended Kumar from Gurugram on Tuesday.

"A review of the accused's criminal record revealed that cases relating to molestation and vehicle damage had previously been registered against him in Gurugram. Further interrogation is underway," a spokesperson for the Gurugram police said.