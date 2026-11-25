Authorities in Madhya Pradesh have arrested a 26-year-old man under the POCSO Act for marrying and impregnating a 17.5-year-old minor girl, highlighting the ongoing challenges of child marriage in the region.

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Key Points A 26-year-old man was arrested in Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, under the POCSO Act for marrying and impregnating a minor girl, currently 17.5 years old.

The incident came to light on Tuesday when the six-month pregnant girl visited a government hospital for a health check-up.

Police registered a case against five individuals, including the husband, under the POCSO Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

The investigation revealed the girl was married to Kalyan Singh Adivasi on May 12, 2026, as per tribal social customs, with involvement from her parents and in-laws.

The accused husband has been sent to judicial custody by a local court.

A 26-year-old man was arrested under the POCSO Act for marrying a minor girl, currently 17.5 years old, and impregnating her in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

Investigation And Arrest Details

The incident came to light in Dungaria village under the Sultanganj police station, 105 km from the Raisen district headquarters, after the girl visited a government hospital for a health check-up on Tuesday.

"During the check-up, doctors found that the girl is six months pregnant, following which the hospital informed the Sultanganj police," a police officer said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ashutosh Tyagi told PTI that the police examined the documents based on a written complaint from the Block Chief Medical Officer (CBMO). He stated that the victim's statement was taken after the investigation showed her date of birth as May 15, 2009.

Tyagi said the interrogation found that the girl was married to Kalyan Singh Adivasi (26) as per tribal social customs on May 12, 2026.

Police registered a case against five people, including her husband, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

He said the investigation pointed to the involvement of the minor girl's parents and in-laws in her marriage.

The accused husband was sent to judicial custody by a local court.