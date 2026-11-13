Lucknow Police Arrest Man Over Train Bomb Threat, Communal Messages

Lucknow's Government Railway Police have arrested Mohammad Shariq for allegedly posting communal messages and train bomb threats at Charbagh railway station, revealing a personal vendetta behind the alarming incident.

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Key Points A 28-year-old man, Mohammad Shariq, was arrested on Friday for allegedly posting communal messages and train bomb threats at Lucknow's Charbagh railway station.

Handwritten notes with objectionable content and explosion threats were discovered on November 11 in two general coaches of the Varanasi-Lucknow Intercity train.

The accused reportedly confessed during interrogation that his motive was to defame and harass a woman after their romantic relationship ended.

No prior criminal record or recovery was made from Shariq, who was sent to judicial custody on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh DGP announced a Rs 25,000 reward for the teams involved in solving the case and arresting the accused.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Friday arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly putting up handwritten messages containing communal remarks and threats to blow up a train at Lucknow's Charbagh railway station, officials said.

Details of the Incident

The accused, identified as Mohammad Shariq, a resident of Ansar Nagar in Ayodhya district, was arrested near platform 8/9 of the railway station, the GRP's Lucknow media cell said.

According to the police, handwritten notes carrying objectionable content aimed at spreading religious and communal hatred, along with threats of an explosion, were found pasted behind the toilet windows and mirrors in two general coaches of the Varanasi-Lucknow Intercity (train number 14225/26) on November 11.

A case was registered at the Charbagh GRP police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), it added.

Three teams, comprising personnel from the surveillance unit and GRP police stations in Charbagh, Shahjahanpur, Ayodhya and Akbarpur, were formed to investigate the incident, according to the statement.

Motive and Arrest

During interrogation, the accused allegedly told police that he had put up the messages to defame and harass a woman after she left him following a romantic relationship, the GRP said.

No recovery was made from him, and he has no previous criminal record, it added.

The accused was arrested on Friday and sent to judicial custody.

The GRP said Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the teams involved in solving the case and arresting the accused.