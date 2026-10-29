Palghar Police Bust Liquor Smuggling Ring, Seize Rs 9.81 Lakh Worth Of Goods

Palghar police have successfully apprehended an alleged liquor smuggler, seizing Daman-manufactured liquor and a vehicle valued at Rs 9.81 lakh, as investigations into the illicit network continue.
Key Points
- An alleged liquor smuggler was arrested in Palghar district on Thursday.
- Items worth Rs 9.81 lakh, including Daman-manufactured liquor and a pick-up van, were seized.
- The arrest occurred on October 28 under Manor police station limits following a tip-off.
- Driver Manoj Parmeshwar Tripathi (48) has been taken into custody.
- A case has been registered, and a probe into the wider liquor smuggling network is underway.
An alleged liquor smuggler was arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district and items worth Rs 9.81 lakh have been seized from him, a police official said on Thursday.
Police Action Against Illicit Liquor
He was held with Daman-manufactured liquor on October 28 under Manor police station limits by a local crime branch team after a tip-off was received, Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh said.
"A pick-up van was stopped on Manor-Vikarmgad road and searched. Liquor worth Rs 2.81 lakh and the vehicle costing Rs 7 lakh were seized. Driver Manoj Parmeshwar Tripathi (48) has been arrested," he said.
A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Prohibition Act and further probe into the liquor smuggling network is underway, he added.