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Thiruvarur Land Scam: Man Held For Tampering Official Records

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 06, 2026 13:22 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Sasikumar has been arrested in Thiruvarur district for allegedly tampering with official land records, facilitating the illegal transfer and sale of properties belonging to religious institutions and private individuals.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A man, Sasikumar, was arrested on November 3 for allegedly tampering with official land records in Thiruvarur district.
  • He conspired with officials to erase existing particulars and insert fabricated details to obtain illegal 'pattas' (land deeds).
  • The tampered records facilitated the illegal transfer and sale of properties belonging to the Virudhachalam Kumara Devar Mutt, Thiruvarur Dakshinamurthy Mutt, certain temple lands, and private lands.
  • The CBCID registered a case on August 21 based on a complaint from the District Registrar, Thiruvarur.

A man was arrested for allegedly tampering with official land records at a Sub-Registrar office in Thiruvarur district to facilitate the illegal transfer and sale of properties, police said on Thursday.

Investigation Into Land Record Fraud

Based on a complaint lodged by the District Registrar, Thiruvarur, the CBCID registered a case on August 21 against the accused, identified as Sasikumar, along with officials of the Thiruvarur Joint Sub-Registrar Office and other private individuals.

 

According to police, investigations revealed that Sasikumar conspired with officials to erase existing particulars in official records and insert fabricated details. This was done to illegally obtain 'pattas' (land deeds) for properties belonging to the Virudhachalam Kumara Devar Mutt, the Thiruvarur Dakshinamurthy Mutt, certain temple lands, and private lands located in Adiyakkamangalam Village.

The accused subsequently sold these properties.

Following an extensive search, Sasikumar was arrested on November 3. He was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Thiruvarur, and remanded to judicial custody.

The police stated that the investigation is ongoing to identify the other accused involved in the conspiracy and to ascertain the full scale of the offence.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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land records tamperingproperty scamthiruvarur districtillegal land transfersasikumar arrest

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