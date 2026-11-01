Home  » News » Rajasthan Man Kills Infant Daughter, Falsely Accuses Relatives

Rajasthan Man Kills Infant Daughter, Falsely Accuses Relatives

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 01, 2026 22:11 IST 3 Minutes Read
x

A shocking incident in Rajasthan's Karauli district sees a father arrested for the alleged murder of his eight-month-old daughter, initially attempting to frame his nephews and their wives amidst a bitter family dispute.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 39-year-old man, Ramdev Jatav, was arrested in Karauli, Rajasthan, for allegedly killing his eight-month-old daughter.
  • Jatav initially lodged a complaint on October 28, accusing his nephews and their wives of attacking him and fatally striking his daughter.
  • Police investigation, based on eyewitness statements, revealed Jatav had quarrelled with his wife on October 27 and again the following morning.
  • During an argument with his nephew, Jatav allegedly killed his daughter by throwing her against a stone and then framed his relatives.
  • Karauli SP Lokesh Sonwal confirmed the father's alleged involvement, leading to his arrest on Saturday night.

A 39-year-old man was arrested in Rajasthan's Karauli district for allegedly killing his eight-month-old daughter and falsely accusing his nephews and their wives of the murder to settle a family dispute, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Ramdev Jatav, a resident of Khede Ka Pura in Hindaun City, was arrested on Saturday night following an investigation by the Nai Mandi police.

 

The False Accusation

According to police, Jatav lodged a complaint on October 28 alleging that his elder brother Ramcharan's sons, Ramveer, Deendayal and Hiralal, along with their wives Pooja and Priyanka, had attacked him with sticks.

He claimed that Ramveer struck his eight-month-old daughter on the head with a stick during the assault. The child was taken to hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Police registered a case based on his complaint and began an investigation.

Investigation Reveals Truth

However, statements from eyewitnesses and local residents revealed a different sequence of events, police said.

According to the investigation, Jatav had an argument with his wife Reshma on October 27, following which she left home and headed towards a railway track. Some villagers persuaded her to return.

The couple again quarrelled the following morning. When Jatav's nephew Ramveer intervened and asked them to stop fighting, an argument broke out between the two.

Police said Jatav, angered by the dispute, allegedly killed his daughter by throwing her against a stone and then accused his nephews and their wives of the murder.

Karauli SP Lokesh Sonwal said the investigation, including statements from eyewitnesses, established the father's alleged involvement in the crime.

Jatav was arrested on Saturday night and further investigation is underway, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

infant murderfalse accusationfamily disputekarauli crimerajasthan police

More From Rediff

Probe Ordered After Special Needs Girl Assaulted In School

Probe Ordered After Special Needs Girl Assaulted In School
The Genius Behind DeepMind's AI Revolution

The Genius Behind DeepMind's AI Revolution
The Air Chief Who Captured A Billion Hearts

The Air Chief Who Captured A Billion Hearts

Related Stories

Jaipur Man Arrested After Allegedly Killing Wife and Daughter

Jaipur Man Arrested After Allegedly Killing Wife and Daughter

Web Stories

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers
World Pasta Day: 10 Elegant Recipes For Pastawallahs

World Pasta Day: 10 Elegant Recipes For Pastawallahs
6 Benefits Of Drinking Tea Daily

6 Benefits Of Drinking Tea Daily